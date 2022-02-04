Kashmiris will not give up till occupation ends, says Naqash on eve of Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Muhammad Yousuf Naqash on Friday reiterated Kashmiris resolve to continue struggle against Indian illegal occupation against all odds till the goal of freedom is achieved "Kashmiris are not tired or hopeless. In contrary, the Indian oppression and state terrorism has further strengthened their resolve and commitment for freedom," the Hurriyat leader said in a statement on the eve of February 5, the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that Kashmiris would not give up their principled position and continue their struggle to end forcible and illegitimate occupation, come what may.

The APHC leader said that after August 5, 2019, India left no stone unturned to demoralize Kashmiri people by breaking all world records of oppression, but despite all these cruelties, Kashmiris stood fast to continue their struggle.

Naqash thanked Pakistan and people of Pakistani for their unflinching support to Kashmir struggle. He said that Pakistan literally became Kashmiris' ambassador and made their voice be heard all across the world.

He said, Kashmir and Pakistan were not two separate entities, so Pakistan will continue its efforts to help Kashmiris in a more energetic way to help them get rid of Indian illegal occupation.

He said that Kashmiris were fighting for their legitimate and UN-mandated right to self-determination and were demanding implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions that guarantee right to plebiscite.