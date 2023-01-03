UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Will Observe 'Right To Self-Determination Day' On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023

Kashmiris will observe 'Right to Self-Determination Day' on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over will observe January 5, on Thursday as Right to Self-Determination Day to remind the international community of its obligations on Kashmir.

Call for observance of the day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. Protest demonstrations, rallies, seminars and other programs will be held in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and in all major capitals of the world to invite world attention towards the long-pending Kashmir dispute, said a press release.

It was on January 5 in 1949 when UN Security Council passed a historic resolution saying, "The question of accession of the State of Jammu & Kashmir to India or Pakistan will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite".

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar asked the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir without further delay "If its wants to restore its lost credibility".

The APHC said, now is the time for UN to act and save the Kashmiris from Modi regime's onslaught and deplored that seven decades have passed but the promise of plebiscite, which the World Body had made to the Kashmsiris remains unfulfilled till date.

More inaction on the part of UN will further embolden India to suppress the Kashmiris with over one million its troops deployed in Kashmir, which has been turned into the most militarized zone in the world, the APHC added.

