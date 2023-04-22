Kashmiris will truly celebrate Eid after freedom from India: APHC leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leaders Khadim Hussain and Syed Sabat Shabbir Qumi have greeted the Kashmiri Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, urging them to take care of the needy, orphans and destitute people on the auspicious occasion.

Khadim Hussain and Syed Shabir Qumi in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that the true Eid of the freedom-loving Muslims of IIOJK would be when they are freed from Indian subjugation. They said that the religion of islam teaches self-sacrifice, brotherhood and simplicity, so we should take special care of the victims of Indian state terrorism, heirs of martyrs, widows and orphans on Eid, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

The leaders said that the Muslims of the held territory were currently living in unending Indian oppression, fear, terror and suffocation and an uncertain situation.

They expressed full solidarity with the families of all the martyrs and the detained persons.