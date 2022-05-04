UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Won't Relent Until Turn Sehrai's Dream Into Reality: Mushaal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Kashmiris won't relent until turn Sehrai's dream into reality: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who is known as Icon of Kashmiris Resistance, will continue to live in the hearts people of Kashmir for his matchless sacrifices and services for the just cause of Kashmir freedom struggle.

Mushaal, who is wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik in a statement issued in connection with death anniversary of Kashmiri freedom fighter Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai who was tortured to death in in Indian captivity on May 05, 2021, said a news release.

She said that Sehrai was killed because he challenged India's illegal occupation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and resisted the Indian brutal forces for decades.

Mushaal said that fascist Narendra Modi regime was directly responsible for his custodial death, who issued licenses to Indian forces to kill Kashmiri people with impunity.

The hurriyat leader stated that custodial death of Sehrai proved that Modi regime was bent on killing Kashmiri freedom leadership for their crime for resisting the Indian unlawful subjugation.

The chairperson said that he did not provide any treatment in Udhampur jail despite suffering from multiple diseases.

Mushaal declared that Sehrai would be remembered as icon of resistance against Indian occupation and sacrifices of Sehrai and his family would remain a golden page in Kashmir's history.

She said that Sehrai's sacrifice testified that India could never break Kashmiri leadership's will come what may, adding that martyrs like Sehrai are real assets of Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

Mushaal stated that Sehrai and other martyrs are heroes of Kashmiris resisting Indian brutal occupation.

The hurriyat leader vowed that Kashmiris would continue to get inspired by unwavering determination of Sehrai towards freedom cause.

She vowed that Sehrai would remain symbol of resistance against Indian tyranny and people of Kashmir would not relent and rest until making the dream of the right to self-determination a reality.

The chairman went on to say that Sehrai was a loyal aide of Kashmir's top pro-freedom leader Syed Ali Gilani and an ardent supporter of Pakistan all his life.

Mushaal revealed that martyr Sehrai remained staunch freedom fighter throughout his life and never compromise his principled position till writing the future of his motherland with his blood.

She vowed that Kashmiris would continue treading on Sehrai's path till breaking the yoke of Indian occupation and would not let his blood go in vain.

