Kashmiris worldwide observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, as well as globally, observed India's Republic Day on January 26 as a Black Day.

The move aimed to express complete dissociation and hatred against India's continued occupation of the disputed Himalayan state and to push for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue.

The day was marked by mass anti-India rallies and protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's ten districts, showcasing solidarity with freedom-loving people in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Various social, political, and public representative organizations participated in the rallies, condemning Indian imperialism and the denial of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other freedom-monger Kashmiri parties had called for observing the Indian Republic Day as a Black Day, which was fully supported by the Azad government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

