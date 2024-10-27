Open Menu

Kashmiris Worldwide Observing Black Day Today Against Indian Occupation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Kashmiris worldwide observing Black Day today against Indian occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world are observing Black Day today, October 27, to send a powerful message to India and the international community that they vehemently reject New Delhi’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

The call for the observance of Black Day and the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and is supported by various other organizations.

Posters have also appeared in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam, Kupwara, and other regions of IIOJK, urging residents to participate in the shutdown.

These posters, displayed by the APHC and other pro-freedom groups, characterize October 27, 1947, as the darkest chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

The messages have also been widely shared on social media platforms, including X, Facebook, and WhatsApp, amplifying calls for solidarity and resistance.

It was on this day in 1947 that Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir in blatant violation of the Partition Plan, occupying the region against the will of the Kashmiri people.

