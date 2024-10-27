Kashmiris Worldwide Observing Black Day Today Against Indian Occupation
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world are observing Black Day today, October 27, to send a powerful message to India and the international community that they vehemently reject New Delhi’s illegal occupation of their homeland.
The call for the observance of Black Day and the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and is supported by various other organizations.
Posters have also appeared in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam, Kupwara, and other regions of IIOJK, urging residents to participate in the shutdown.
These posters, displayed by the APHC and other pro-freedom groups, characterize October 27, 1947, as the darkest chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.
The messages have also been widely shared on social media platforms, including X, Facebook, and WhatsApp, amplifying calls for solidarity and resistance.
It was on this day in 1947 that Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir in blatant violation of the Partition Plan, occupying the region against the will of the Kashmiri people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rising prices, other violations in ICT stir public outcry11 minutes ago
-
ICT police homicide unit arrests brother for sister’s murder11 minutes ago
-
MoIB releases special song on Kashmir Black Day11 minutes ago
-
45th PGA Annual Forum, 13th CAP-ICC kick off tomorrow12 minutes ago
-
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BRICS Summits12 minutes ago
-
DC leads rally to mark Kashmir Black day12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi commends squash player Ahsan Ayaz, vows to support12 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches two more consignments for war affected people of Gaza, Lebanon21 minutes ago
-
Admin marks Kashmir Black Day to expresses solidarity with Kashmiris21 minutes ago
-
October 27 darkest day in history of South Asia: Governor Tessori22 minutes ago
-
Another 116 dengue cases reported in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Posting of Dy DEO Education notified32 minutes ago