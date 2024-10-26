Kashmiris worldwide to observe Black Day tomorrow against Indian occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world will observe Black Day tomorrow, October 27, to send a powerful message to India and the international community that they vehemently reject New Delhi’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

According to Kashmir Media Service, it was on October 27, 1947, that Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir in blatant violation of the Partition Plan, occupying the region against the will of the Kashmiri people.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Protest marches, rallies, and seminars are planned in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, and across the globe to condemn the Indian Army’s invasion on October 27, 1947, as well as the revocation of the special status of IIOJK by the BJP-led Hindutva government of India on August 5, 2019.

The call for the observance of Black Day and the shutdown has been issued by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and is supported by various other organizations.

Posters have also appeared in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam, Kupwara, and other regions of IIOJK, urging residents to participate in the shutdown.

These posters, displayed by the APHC and other pro-freedom groups, characterize October 27, 1947, as the darkest chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. The messages have also been widely shared on social media platforms, including X, Facebook, and WhatsApp, amplifying calls for solidarity and resistance.