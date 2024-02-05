Kashmiris Worldwide Unite On Solidarity Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:26 PM
On Kashmir Solidarity Day, analysts condemned the Modi-led Indian government, accusing it of complicity in the genocide of Muslims in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) On Kashmir Solidarity Day, analysts condemned the Modi-led Indian government, accusing it of complicity in the genocide of Muslims in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Analysts, speaking to Pakistan Television news on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, criticized the discriminatory policies of the Modi-led Indian government.
They highlighted the negative impact of repression on the people of the occupied valley and emphasized that such tactics would not break the spirit of the Kashmiri population.
Urging Indian troops to stop violating the ceasefire, the analysts particularly condemned the use of innocent civilians as human shields in occupied Kashmir.
They called for an end to such practices, emphasizing the importance of respecting human rights in the region.
The analysts expressed concern over India becoming a dangerous country for minorities under the Modi government.
They highlighted the plight of Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world, stating that they were victims of the discriminatory policies.
Kashmiris, both in the occupied territory and across the world, were mentioned as observing February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day.
The day serves as a reminder of the commitment to supporting the Kashmiri cause for self-determination.
The analysts reiterated Pakistan's commitment to providing moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmir issue.
They praised the role of the Pakistani media in highlighting the issues of Kashmir and exposing Indian atrocities at various international forums.
Responding to a question about global awareness, the analysts stated that the world is cognizant of India's aggressive policies, expressing concerns about the serious situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
They believed that the time is approaching when Kashmiris will achieve their fundamental right to self-determination.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered
Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, cancel funding bid
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity
Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle
Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season ..
District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang members after gunfight
Turabi asserts Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LPC vows to voice for IIOJK people at every forum5 minutes ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered5 minutes ago
-
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity9 minutes ago
-
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day9 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle17 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally18 minutes ago
-
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 918 minutes ago
-
District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang members after gunfight18 minutes ago
-
Turabi asserts Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan always keeps Kashmir issue alive at global forums: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman53 minutes ago
-
Women University Swabi observe Kashmir Solidarity Day1 hour ago