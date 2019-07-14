UrduPoint.com
Kashmir's Accession To Pakistan Day To Be Observed On July 19 With Renewed Pledge

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 09:40 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) : Jul 14 (APP):Brisk preparations have begun by Jammu & Kashmir people, dwelling either side of the line of control to observe the 65th Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day on July 19 in a befitting manner with renewal of the pledge to continue struggle for achievement of the right to self determination and to translate the idea of accession of the entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan according to the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day in occupied Srinagar in 1947.

Required arrangements are being made by various social, political organization as well as by diverse segments of the civil society to observe the day throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir, occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the world where Kashmiris live in.

The day is observed by the Jammu & Kashmir people in renewal of the historical resolution of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan passed by the people of the state through their representative organization- All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference in 1947 in Srinagar, demanding of the then Dogra rulers to materialize accession of the state to Pakistan according to wishes of majority its population.

"Otherwise Kashmiris will have no option except waging armed struggle for liberation of their motherland", the resolution said.

Thereafter, the Kashmiris launched a struggle according to the spirit of the resolution and the freedom struggle is continuing with full vigor for last 72 years. During last 32 years, the liberation movement attained momentum.

Special ceremonies will be held in all small and major towns and cities at both sides of the line of control in Jammu & Kashmir for a week to highlight importance of early accession of Jammu & Kashmir state to Pakistan.

In Mirpur, a rally will be held in the Town hall under the auspices of National Events Organizing Committee.

The rally will be followed by various processions to be participated by the people of all walks of life.

The city is being decorated with banners bearing different slogans reiterating Kashmiris firm resolve to translate the resolution of of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan into reality by getting occupied jammu Kashmir liberated from Indian clutches and making the accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

