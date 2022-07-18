UrduPoint.com

Kashmir's Accession To Pakistan Resolution Day Will Be Held On July 19

Published July 18, 2022

Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Resolution Day will be held on July 19

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) : Jul 18 (APP):All is set to observe 75th Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day on July 19 by the people of Jammu & Kashmir, living both sides of the line of control and rest of the world.

The day dawn with a renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the right to self determination and to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day in 1947.

Wide scale programs have been chalked out to observe Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the world – where Kashmiris are living, to observe the historic day in order to strengthen and promote the ideology of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

It will be a public holiday on this occasion to facilitate the masses to participate in the special programs, an AJK government spokesperson confirmed to APP here on Monday.

July 19 is observed as Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day by the Kashmiris living either side of the line of control and other parts of the world every year with the renewal of pledge to continue the ongoing indigenous struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian subjugation.

It would also to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan into reality under the spirit of the historic resolution passed on July 19 in 1947.

The people of Jammu Kashmir state launched the struggle under the spirit of the said resolution for the liberation of their motherland from the yoke of dogra rule and later from the unlawful and forcible hold of Indian imperialism. This freedom struggle of Kashmiris is continuing with full vigor since over last 75 years.

However since over last 32 years, the liberation movement has attained momentum after the people of Indian illegally Jammu Kashmir stood up launching their indigenous struggle against the long subjugation over their motherland.

Special ceremonies will be hosted in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu Kashmir during the Kashmir's accession to Pakistan week to highlight the importance of the early implementation of the ideology of accession of Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

