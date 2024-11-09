- Home
- Pakistan
- Kashmir's critical role as strategic focal point in S. Asia regional security acknowledged
Kashmir's Critical Role As Strategic Focal Point In S. Asia Regional Security Acknowledged
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 11:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Centre for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu Kashmir (CISS-AJK), hosted a compelling book talk featuring Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, a prominent academician and author, in the state metropolis late Saturday.
Dr. Jaspal presented his latest work, Nuclear Arms Control in South Asia politics, Posture and Practices, in a scholarly session focused on advancing the understanding of nuclear dynamics within South Asia, says an official handout issued late Saturday.
The event commenced with Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja, Executive Director of CISS-AJK, and her research team welcoming Dr. Jaspal and distinguished guests to the CISS-AJK premises. In his address, Dr. Jaspal introduced key themes from his book, emphasizing its divergence from traditional historical analyses. Instead, his work offers fresh insights into nuclear arms control, aiming to broaden research perspectives on South Asian nuclear policies and practices.
Highlighting Kashmir's critical role as a strategic focal point in South Asian security, Dr.
Jaspal shared his intention to initiate his book series from this region, citing its geopolitical relevance as crucial for discussions on nuclear issues. He noted the heightened nuclear flashpoints globally and underscored the particular challenges faced by South Asia, where, he argued, India's limited engagement in arms control poses unique obstacles to regional stability.
Following Dr. Jaspal’s presentation, an engaging question-and-answer session allowed participants to delve deeper into the issues raised in the book, enhancing their understanding through direct engagement with the distinguished scholar.
In her closing remarks, Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja expressed gratitude to Dr. Jaspal for his insightful presentation and presented him with a commemorative souvenir. She also extended thanks to all attendees for their contributions, which were instrumental in making the event a resounding success.
Recent Stories
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police handover recovered motorcycles, mobile phones to owners2 minutes ago
-
COAS reaffirms nation’s resolve, commitment towards eradicating menace of terrorism12 minutes ago
-
Qaiser Shaikh vows to strengthen Pak-Korea relations22 minutes ago
-
AJK PM condemns Quetta bomb blast32 minutes ago
-
Acting President approves FST members’ appointments32 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad arrests 421 outlaws in 10 months32 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab inaugurates Jamila Street Pumping Station after renovation32 minutes ago
-
Bullet-riddle body found in Wah Cantt42 minutes ago
-
ECP releases provisional cause list, Fawad to face contempt charges1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti declares zero tolerance for terrorism2 hours ago
-
Iran Embassy pays tribute to Allama Iqbal as a symbol of Iran-Pakistan ties2 hours ago
-
Hamayun Khan orders reforms at District Jail Timergara after surprise visit2 hours ago