Kashmir's Daughter Crowned With "The Pride Of Pakistan" Award
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 01:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Aug, 2025) The Pride of Pakistan Award has been conferred upon Kashmir-origin Dr Maria Zulfiqar, an accomplished public health specialist, academician and healthcare leader with unwavering service to Pakistan and the global health community.
Dr Maria is currently serving as Deputy Medical Superintendent, Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
With a PhD from Kagoshima University, Japan and distinguished roles with the World Health Organization, Dr Maria Zulfiqar has led life-saving initiatives in polio eradication, COVID-19 response, and health system strengthening across Azad Jammu & Kashmir.
The serving Deputy Medical Superintendent at Div HQ Teaching Hospital, Mirpur, AJK, Dr Maria's achievements include international research, policy contributions, capacity-building and cross-cultural collaboration, reflecting an unwavering commitment to health equity and service to humanity.
For her exemplary leadership, dedication, and the pride she brings to our nation, Dr Maria Zulfiqar was honored with the Pride of Pakistan Award-2025.
Mirpur AJK Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital Mirpur famously known as DHQ Teaching Hospital Mirpur, where Dr Maria is presently serving the ailing humanity, through the best of her high professional skills and talent for last couple of years, is the largest hospital in Mirpur providing tertiary care facilities. It had started its journey as a Combined Military Hospital over half a century ago.
