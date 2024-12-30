ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Lord Qurban Hussain, a member of the British House of Lords, on Monday described the change of demography in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) an attempt to alter the region's ethnic and religious composition.

He expressed these views during 'meet the press' organized in National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad, where he highlighted the atrocities of Indian army in the disputed territories and acknowledged the role of Pakistan to support Kashmir’s issue internationally.

As a member of British House of Lord, he said that he always pointed out the issue and memorized them that Kashmir was left unsolved legacy of British Indian and it is their moral duty to resolve this issue now.

He also said that Indian government has introduced law which allowed Indian army to do atrocities, abduct the Kashmiri people and that could not be challenged.

While quoting the reports of International organizations and like Genocide watch and United Nation (UN), he claimed that genocide watch organization have indicated that the Indian army has been involved in atrocities and there have been numerous instances of human rights abuses and massacres in IIOJK that leads towards genocide. While UN has also revealed the acrostics by Indian army, he added.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in highlighting the issue of Kashmir as they are actively working to bring the Kashmir issue to the global stage. They've been using various diplomatic channels to raise awareness about the issue and garner international support, he added.