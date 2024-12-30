Kashmir's Demography Cannot Be Changed: Lord Qurban
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Lord Qurban Hussain, a member of the British House of Lords, on Monday described the change of demography in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) an attempt to alter the region's ethnic and religious composition.
He expressed these views during 'meet the press' organized in National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad, where he highlighted the atrocities of Indian army in the disputed territories and acknowledged the role of Pakistan to support Kashmir’s issue internationally.
As a member of British House of Lord, he said that he always pointed out the issue and memorized them that Kashmir was left unsolved legacy of British Indian and it is their moral duty to resolve this issue now.
He also said that Indian government has introduced law which allowed Indian army to do atrocities, abduct the Kashmiri people and that could not be challenged.
While quoting the reports of International organizations and like Genocide watch and United Nation (UN), he claimed that genocide watch organization have indicated that the Indian army has been involved in atrocities and there have been numerous instances of human rights abuses and massacres in IIOJK that leads towards genocide. While UN has also revealed the acrostics by Indian army, he added.
He also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in highlighting the issue of Kashmir as they are actively working to bring the Kashmir issue to the global stage. They've been using various diplomatic channels to raise awareness about the issue and garner international support, he added.
Recent Stories
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shafqat Shah felicitates newly elected body of Sukkur Press Club22 seconds ago
-
Govt must address PPP's concerns: Ali Haider33 seconds ago
-
Kashmir's demography cannot be changed: Lord Qurban36 seconds ago
-
2,500 profiteers fined in four weeks in Sialkot: DC40 seconds ago
-
Minister directs education deptt to hold donor conference46 seconds ago
-
DPO attends wedding of martyred cop’s daughter50 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews progress of mega projects in Rawalpindi31 minutes ago
-
Ayaz felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC31 minutes ago
-
LDA holds computerized ballot for residential plots40 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 102 properties, several demolished40 minutes ago
-
Muqam congratulates elected cabinet of PPC41 minutes ago
-
Steps afoot to address issues of water shortage in Gwadar: ADC41 minutes ago