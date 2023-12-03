Kashmir’s EU Week to begin in Brussels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) : Dec 03 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Dec, 2023) Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) will organize Kashmir’s EU Week from December 5 to 15 this year in the European Headquarters in Brussels.

This was announced by Chairman of KC-EU Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels on Sunday.

The events include seminars, discussions, a media conference, and a photo exhibition at the European Press Club Brussels and the European Parliament. Besides these international events, there would also be several meetings with European officials, members of the European parliament and representatives of civil society and human rights organizations during the Kashmir EU Week.

Chairman Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed said, the week-long programs of Kashmir’s EU week have been organized by Kashmir Council EU for many years and the purpose of such events is to highlight the beauty of Kashmir’s culture side by side the focusing on miseries of oppressed Kashmiris in Europe.

He expressed fear that as the world is currently focused on the tense situation in Europe (Ukraine) and the middle East, the Modi government will take advantage of this situation to carry out some heinous acts in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. So that India can maintain its illegal possession of this region for a long time. Genocide of Kashmiris, extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests and crude tactics like amendment of domicile laws to change the Kashmiri population ratio are part of Indian nefarious motives.

Ali Raza Syed said that many Kashmiri leaders and activists, including Yasin Malik, are currently under arrest or detention and the purpose of these actions is to suppress strong voices favouring the oppressed Kashmiris.

He paid tribute to Yasin Malik who is likely to be produced in a court on 5th December. He said that we salute Yasin Malik and other brave Kashmiri leaders and activists and appreciate their courage who have been fighting for the rights of Kashmiris for a long time.

He said, that as people all over the world stood against the state terrorism and atrocities on the common citizens are being condemned, we hope the world would prevent Indian brutalities on the Kashmiris.

He asked the international community especially the European Union to put pressure on India to immediately end the crimes of Indian security forces against the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and grant them the right to self-determination according to the UN’s resolutions on Kashmir. He said, that since 1947, the people of occupied Kashmir are facing endless hardships as their deprivations are being increased day by day.

The international community including Europe Union must take immediate action in order to prevent the atrocities against the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. So that situation of the disputed land should be normalized and people of Jammu and Kashmir should be provided a peaceful atmosphere where they can use their right to self determination in accordance with their wishes and according to United Nations resolutions.