Kashmir’s EU Week to begin in Brussels on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) will organize Kashmir’s EU Week from December 5 to December 15, 2023, in the European Headquarters, Brussels.

According to Kashmir Media Service, this was announced by Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed in a statement in Brussels on Sunday.

The events include seminars, discussions, a media conference, and a photo exhibition at the European Press Club in Brussels and the European parliament.

Besides these international events, there would also be several meetings with European officials, members of the European parliament and representatives of civil society and human rights organizations during the Kashmir EU Week.

Ali Raza Syed said, the weeklong programs of Kashmir’s EU Week have been organized by Kashmir Council EU for many years and the purpose of such events is to highlight the beauty of Kashmir’s culture side by side focusing on the miseries of the oppressed Kashmiris in Europe.

He expressed fear that as the world is currently focused on the tense situation in Europe (Ukraine) and the middle East, the Modi government will take advantage of this situation to carry out some heinous acts in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. So that India can maintain its illegal possession of this region for a long time.

Genocide of Kashmiris, extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests and crude tactics like amendment of domicile laws to change the Kashmiri population ratio are part of Indian nefarious motives.

Ali Raza Syed said that many Kashmiri leaders and activists, including Yasin Malik, are currently under arrest or detention and the purpose of these actions is to suppress strong voices favoring the oppressed Kashmiris.

He paid tribute to Yasin Malik who is likely to be produced in a court on 5th December.

He said that we salute Yasin Malik and other brave Kashmiri leaders and activists and appreciate their courage who have been fighting for the rights of Kashmiris for a long time.

He said that as people all over the world stood against state terrorism and atrocities on the common citizens are being condemned, we hope the world would prevent Indian brutalities on the Kashmiris.

He asked the international community, especially the European Union, to put pressure on India to immediately end the crimes of Indian security forces against the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and grant them the right to self-determination according to the UN’s resolutions on Kashmir.

He said, that since 1947, the people of occupied Kashmir are facing endless hardships as their deprivations are being increased day by day.