Kashmir's Hidden Casualties: Women Bear Brunt Of Decades-long Conflict
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 07:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Speakers at a seminar hosted by the International Muslim Women’s Union in collaboration with KIIR, AHRAAM, and others while highlighting the plight of Kashmiri women, said that the effects of the long-drawn Kashmir conflict were felt hardest by the Kashmiri women, who are more vulnerable to conflict than other segments of society.
The seminar titled “Women in Conflicts “was addressed by noted human rights activists, academicians, and international law experts hailing from different parts of the world in the Swiss city of Geneva late Friday,
The notables including Mrs. Shamim Shwal, Ms. Caroline Handschin Moussir, Barrister Margaret Owen, Ms. Wendi Momen, Ms. Zarin Hansworth, Ms. Settla Harris, Ms. Hadia Sartaj, and Ms. Naila Altaf Kanynie, who said a message reaching and being released to the media here on Saturday.
The event, titled "Women in Conflicts," highlighted the gruesome incidents of mass rape, sexual violence, and torture inflicted upon Kashmiri women by Indian forces. Speakers emphasized the need for global intervention, citing the Indian government's failure to hold perpetrators accountable and provide justice to victims.
The seminar remembered the 1991 Kunan-Poshpora mass rape incident, where 300 Indian soldiers raped women after dragging men out for interrogation. Despite years of struggle, the victims still await justice. The speakers criticized the Indian judiciary for delaying justice and appeasing the government, urging the international community to take action against the Indian government's human rights violations in Kashmir.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asphalt work on Walton Road to complete till Sept 304 minutes ago
-
IMO SG pays visit to Gadani Ship breaking yards, shows satisfaction on adherence to Int'l Protocols4 minutes ago
-
Security plan for Eid Milad finalised4 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 456 power pilferers in 24 hours4 minutes ago
-
LBA delegation meet Punjab Governor14 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt announces a reduction in court fees24 minutes ago
-
DC suspends five officials of RHC Dijkot24 minutes ago
-
DPO visits SCCI24 minutes ago
-
Over 549 unfit PSVs impounded34 minutes ago
-
Illegal hunters fined34 minutes ago
-
Varsity organized event highlights mental health issues among students34 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 28 kg drugs in eight operations; arrests six accused34 minutes ago