UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir's Historical Background Cannot Be Ignored: JKPL

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Kashmir's historical background cannot be ignored: JKPL

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that Kashmir dispute has historical background and context which cannot be ignored.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKPL spokesman, Sayar Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that dealing Kashmir dispute militarily and adopting iron-fist policy by Modi-led fascist Indian government could not break the resolve of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, party's General Secretary, Naseer-ul-Islam addressing a condolence meeting in South Kashmir said that Kashmiris were peace-loving people and wanted the settlement the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means and in accordance with their aspirations.

He also expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of resistance leaders, activists and youth languishing in different jails of India and the territory and urged the world human rights organizations to help in their early release.

Related Topics

India World Jammu Srinagar Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE affirms full solidarity with Jordan, support f ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: UAE sets a new oil industry benchmark w ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 4, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches strategy to transform ..

12 hours ago

Saeed Al Tayer inspects work progress at 4th phase ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.