ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that Kashmir dispute has historical background and context which cannot be ignored.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKPL spokesman, Sayar Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that dealing Kashmir dispute militarily and adopting iron-fist policy by Modi-led fascist Indian government could not break the resolve of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, party's General Secretary, Naseer-ul-Islam addressing a condolence meeting in South Kashmir said that Kashmiris were peace-loving people and wanted the settlement the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means and in accordance with their aspirations.

He also expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of resistance leaders, activists and youth languishing in different jails of India and the territory and urged the world human rights organizations to help in their early release.