Dal Lake, once the most frequented tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir, has now become a picture of gloom with weed and garbage choking its water as shutdown in the Valley continues for 27th day

Dal Lake, once the most frequented tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir, has now become a picture of gloom with weed and garbage choking its water as shutdown in the Valley continues for 27th day.

A foul stench hangs heavy in the air as the Srinagar's lake has not been cleaned for weeks after curfew was imposed following India's abrogation of Article 370, that ended the special status of J&K.

The urban lake, which is the second largest in J&K, is integral to tourism and recreation in Kashmir and is named the 'Lake of Flowers', 'Jewel in the crown of Kashmir' and 'Srinagar's Jewel'.

As the Kashmir Valley runs dry of tourists following the Centre imposing restrictions, tourism has taken the worst hit, India Today reported on Tuesday.

"With only a hundred visitors seen in Kashmir today despite the advisory, Srinagar's Dal Lake is a mess now," said India's English-language weekly magazine.

There is no one who came to clean the lake for three weeks. It is stinking here, said Asif, a Dal dweller.

A little bit of cleaning work finally began this week but locals say it is too little and too late. They won't be able to deal with the growing weed at this pace, adds Asif.

The summer months are especially good for tourism in Kashmir, however the clampdown has resulted in hitting this area in particular, reported India Today.