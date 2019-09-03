UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Victim Of Shutdown As Weed Chokes Hotspot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 05:12 PM

Kashmir's iconic Dal Lake victim of shutdown as weed chokes hotspot

Dal Lake, once the most frequented tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir, has now become a picture of gloom with weed and garbage choking its water as shutdown in the Valley continues for 27th day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Dal Lake, once the most frequented tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir, has now become a picture of gloom with weed and garbage choking its water as shutdown in the Valley continues for 27th day.

A foul stench hangs heavy in the air as the Srinagar's lake has not been cleaned for weeks after curfew was imposed following India's abrogation of Article 370, that ended the special status of J&K.

The urban lake, which is the second largest in J&K, is integral to tourism and recreation in Kashmir and is named the 'Lake of Flowers', 'Jewel in the crown of Kashmir' and 'Srinagar's Jewel'.

As the Kashmir Valley runs dry of tourists following the Centre imposing restrictions, tourism has taken the worst hit, India Today reported on Tuesday.

"With only a hundred visitors seen in Kashmir today despite the advisory, Srinagar's Dal Lake is a mess now," said India's English-language weekly magazine.

There is no one who came to clean the lake for three weeks. It is stinking here, said Asif, a Dal dweller.

A little bit of cleaning work finally began this week but locals say it is too little and too late. They won't be able to deal with the growing weed at this pace, adds Asif.

The summer months are especially good for tourism in Kashmir, however the clampdown has resulted in hitting this area in particular, reported India Today.

Related Topics

India Water Jammu Srinagar Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Maternal health services expansion to save preciou ..

35 seconds ago

Govt to broaden tax net: Federal Board of Revenue ..

37 seconds ago

Russian Deputy PM hails media hails media cooperat ..

41 seconds ago

5 hotel managers booked for violating marriage act ..

43 seconds ago

Rupee unchanged against dollar in interbank

13 minutes ago

$1.5 trn global trade finance gap frustrating effo ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.