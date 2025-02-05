Open Menu

Kashmir's Jugular Vein Of Pakistan; Says Governor Saleem Haider

February 05, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the country will continue its moral and diplomatic support on all fora.

In his message on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that the entire nation is expressing solidarity with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

"The right to self-determination is the fundamental right of the Kashmiris," he said.

The Governor Punjab condemned Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and demanded the international community to raise its voice for the oppressed Kashmiris for their legitimate right to self-determination.

He said that all international organizations, including the United Nations should take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

