ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world would mark Kashmir's Martyrs Day on May 21 (tomorrow) to remember the sacrifices of Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq, Khwaja Abdul Ghani Lone as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre.

On May 21, 1990 Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar while 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred on this day in 2002 by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) the people would observe a complete shutdown to pay tribute to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders on their martyrdom anniversaries.

A march towards martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar would be conducted to offer fateha with strict compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

As per the programme announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, besides the shutdown and march, an extensive campaign would be launched on social media till May 21 to highlight the Kashmir cause and the Indian machinations against the Kashmiris.

Posters and banners would be displayed all across the occupied territory, besides holding a prayer meeting for the martyrs.

The freedom-loving people across the globe would hold protest rallies to condemn the indian barbarism in Kashmir.

Special prayers would be offered in Faisal Masjid, Islamabad, following a protest against human rights violations in Kashmir and Palestine.

Legal Forum for Kashmir and Peace and Culture Organization would arrange a webinar regarding the Day.