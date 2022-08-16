(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) : , Aug 15 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that observance of India's Independence Day by Kashmiris as a black day was an open expression of their hatred and condemnation against the India's illegal and forcible control over their motherland.

He expressed these views in his special statement on the occasion of India's Independence Day which was observed by Kashmiris as the 'black day.' "Kashmiris living on both sides of the line of control and world over observd India's Independence Day as black day," the AJK PM said adding that this unique style of protest was meant to seek world's attention towards the atrocities committed by Indian forces in Kashmir and denial of their right to self-determination by the Indian state.

Terming the right of self-determination as an inalienable right of the people of Kashmir, AJK premier said that India cannot forcefully impose its will on Kashmiris by wreaking havoc in the region.

"On one hand India has let loose its forces to unleash terror in the region while on the other the occupation authorities are hatching conspiracies to change the population ratio to turn Muslim majority of the state into a minority.

" India, he said had issued fake domiciles to more than 42 lakh Hindus to alter the region's demography, which constitutes a grave violation of the UNSC resolutions.

He said that it was quite unfortunate that the world has been witnessing the abysmal situation in the region like a silent spectator.

Kashmiris will continue their struggle until the right of self-determination is achieved. Urging the UN to help resolve the Kashmir dispute thereby implementing the relevant resolutions, the AJK Prime Minister said that peace and prosperity in south Asia was inescapably linked to the solution of Kashmir dispute.

He said that peace in the region would remain a distant dream sans Kashmir resolution. He said that it was high time that the United Nations should play its due role and exert pressure on India to resolve the dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.