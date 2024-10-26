Open Menu

Kashmir's Occupation A Day Of Unrelenting Despair, Says Altaf Wani

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani described October 27 as a day of unrelenting despair, marking the beginning of Kashmir's darkest era under Indian occupation, plagued by heinous human rights abuses and unending enslavement.

In his exclusive video message on ptv news channel, he emphasized that October 27, 1947, marked the onset of India's illicit occupation, plunging Kashmir into an era of darkness, violence and human suffering.

"This somber anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of the Kashmiri people's unwavering struggle for self-determination and freedom," he added.

He urged the international community to acknowledge Kashmiris' plight and support their right to self-determination, stressing the need for an immediate end to human rights abuses.

He said, "It is responsibility of international community to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in IIOJ&K and implement UN resolutions in this regard."

"India's occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, which began on October 27, 1947, has been marked by widespread human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances," he said.

"Indian government has deployed a massive military presence in the region, attempting to suppress the Kashmiri people's legitimate struggle for freedom," he added.

