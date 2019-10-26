Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that illegal occupation of Kashmir by the Indian forces was most tragic chapter of history

He said Kashmir dispute was a burning issue and an unending threat to the peace for not only the region but also for entire World.

He urged upon the international community to play its due role to end atrocities and human rights violations by the Indian security forces in Occupied Kashmir and peaceful settlement of this core issue.

He expressed these views in his message in connection with black day being observed across the world by Pakistanis and Kashmiris on October 27 every year in protest against illegal occupation of Kashmir Valley by Indian forces in 1947.

Expressing solidarity with the people of occupied Valley the Speaker said that our relations with the Kashmiri brethren were not only based on the religion, civilization and humanity but also related to blood.

He said that Pakistan was firmly committed to finding out a just and peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir.

He assured the Kashmiri people that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support at regional and international forum till the realization of their objectives.

He lamented the indiscriminate use of pellet guns on unarmed protestors depriving them of their eyesight, incidents of human rights violations, rape and detention of Kashmiri leadership and imposition of curfew in held valley.

He said that struggle of Kashmiri people for self-determination cannot be silenced with gun and atrocities. He was confident that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go in vain.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, in his separate message, said that human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir had a long history and United Nations had declared it a disputed territory.

He said that India itself approached the UN and promised to honour the Kashmiris' right of self-determination.

He called for an end to human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and urged upon United Nations and Human Rights Organization to pay special attention for peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.