Kashmir's Plea For Freedom, Black Day Marked On India's Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) As India celebrates its Independence day on August 15 on Thursday, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world are marking it as a Black day, rejecting the festivities and asserting their own struggle for
freedom.
According to Kashmir Media Service, this collective action aims to convey a strong message to the international community that India's celebrations are illegitimate as the region's rightful inhabitants continue to be denied their fundamental right to self-determination.
The somber observance is a poignant reminder of the region's decades-long quest for self-determination which remains stifled under Indian occupation. By shunning India's celebrations and instead marking a Black Day, Kashmiris are sending a resolute message to the world that their plea for freedom and justice will not be silenced.
The day is being marked by a complete shutdown across occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while people hoisted black flags on their roofs, street poles and trees. The Kashmir valley is wearing a deserted look due to the strike.
Meanwhile, the India-installed authority has converted the entire Kashmir Valley into a military garrison as checkpoints and barricades have been erected at all main points and squares.
A multi-layer security blanket involving helicopter reconnaissance and drone surveillance are in place to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations.
The personnel of elite Special Operational Group of Indian police along with Indian Army and paramilitary forces are carrying out area domination exercises around the Lal Chowk and Bakhshi stadium in Srinagar, the venue of the main Independence Day function.
Protest rallies are also being held in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and world major capitals to draw global attention towards the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.
"The protesters, holding black flags, are chanting “Go India Go back”, “We Want Freedom”, “Wake up UN wake up” and “Kashmir seeks attention” slogans.
In Brussels, a protest demonstration was also being held in front of the Indian Embassy to mark India’s Independence Day as Black Day.
A large number of Kashmiris also attend the demonstration organized by the Kashmir Council Europe.
