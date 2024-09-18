Open Menu

Kashmir's Right To Self-determination Cannot Be Undermined By Sham Elections: AJK President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Kashmir's right to self-determination cannot be undermined by sham elections: AJK President

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Thursday vehemently rejected the notion that elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) can replace the region's inalienable right to self-determination.

Chaudhry, who has been a vocal advocate for Kashmiri rights, expressed his views during a meeting with a UK-based Kashmiri delegation at Jammu Kashmir House.

The AJK president lambasted the Indian government's efforts to legitimize its control over IIOJK through "bogus elections" held under the watchful eye of over 900,000 troops. He emphasized that these elections lack legitimacy and are merely a desperate attempt to mislead the international community.

Chaudhry highlighted the deteriorating human rights situation in Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when India abolished the region's special status by abrogating Article 370 and Article 35-A. He stressed that this move was a blatant violation of international law, citing UN resolutions that call for a referendum in the region.

The AJK president urged the Kashmiri diaspora to expose India's nefarious designs and raise awareness about the Kashmir issue at international forums.

India cannot suppress the freedom spirit of the Kashmiri people through force, and their struggle will continue until they achieve their cherished goal of freedom, he clearly stated.

APP/ahr/378

