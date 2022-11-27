MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) Nov 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2022 ):Kashmirs' centuries old cottage industry of Sericulture attracted the visitors at the exhibition stall displayed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) State Sericulture Department at Lok Virsa in the Federal Capital on Saturday.

According to a report received here, the AJK State Sericulture Department set up the exhibition Stall at the Lok Virsa with prime focus to promote traditional and home based Sericulture Silkworm rearing ancient industry of Kashmir across the country, including AJK.

Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Culture and Heritage Engr Ameer Muqam inaugurated the exhibition largely participated by the respective cottage industries from all four provinces, GB and AJK, and attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.

Director Sericulture Department of the State of Azad Jammu Kashmir Syed Ali Asghar Sha told APP on Sunday that the cultural exhibition would continue till December 4 to promote national and regional cultures of Pakistan, including those emanating from the Jammu and Kashmir State.

A pavilion of the AJK has also been established in the grand exhibition to promote and highlight the Kashmiri handicrafts, he said.

The officials of the department of Sericulture deputed at the exhibition stall briefed the visitors of the entire process of mulberry plantation and silkworm rearing and silk reeling. In this regard a model of mulberry nursery, life cycle of silkworm and silk reeling machine is also being operated there for practical demonstration.

It is pertinent to mention here that the silk reeled by silkworm rearing is a natural silk in the world having no side effects, whereas, artificial silk used nowadays is obtained from polyester / petroleum products having multiple side effects.

Sericulture and Silkworm rearing/ reeling is a traditional and home based industry of the Kashmir. During Dogra Regime (1897), a large Silk Industry was established in Kashmir and due to high quality of silk produced by the factory, the silk was exported directly to the European countries.

During the era more than 30,000 families were also engaged in the activities of silkworm rearing for their livelihood.

It may be added that as per the Gazetteer of India 1905-06, the Sericulture was the second largest revenue sector of the State of Jammu & Kashmir.