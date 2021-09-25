Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Faisal Javed Khan Saturday said that the opposition never raised the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) before the world courageously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Faisal Javed Khan Saturday said that the opposition never raised the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) before the world courageously.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted bold stance and gave a strong message before the world on Kashmir issue for its peaceful settlement, which was essential for the regional peace and it was also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) manifesto.

He said, we have suffered huge loss in shape of economy and rendered matchless sacrifices for the world peace, Pakistan hosted approximately 4 million refugees and played its role to maintain peace, he added.

Faisal Javed said, due to better policies of the PTI the whole world was accepting terms of Pakistan, adding that military solution was not the way to sort issue except of dialogue.

He said, Pakistan always wanted good relations with neighboring countries and to have peaceful atmosphere.