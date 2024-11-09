Open Menu

Kashmir's Strategic Role Highlighted In CISS-AJK's Book Talk With Dr Jaspal

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Kashmir's strategic role highlighted in CISS-AJK's Book talk with Dr Jaspal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Centre for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (CISS-AJK), hosted a compelling book talk featuring Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, a prominent academic and author.

Dr. Jaspal presented his latest work, Nuclear Arms Control in South Asia: politics, Posture, and Practices, in a scholarly session focused on advancing the understanding of nuclear dynamics within South Asia, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The event commenced with Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja, Executive Director of CISS-AJK, and her research team welcoming Dr. Jaspal and distinguished guests to the CISS-AJK premises. In his address, Dr. Jaspal introduced key themes from his book, emphasizing its divergence from traditional historical analyses. Instead, his work offers fresh insights into nuclear arms control, aiming to broaden research perspectives on South Asian nuclear policies and practices.

Highlighting Kashmir's critical role as a strategic focal point in South Asian security, Dr. Jaspal shared his intention to initiate his book series from this region, citing its geopolitical relevance as crucial for discussions on nuclear issues.

He noted the heightened nuclear flashpoints globally and underscored the particular challenges faced by South Asia, where, he argued, India's limited engagement in arms control poses unique obstacles to the regional stability.

The event underscored CISS-AJK’s commitment in fostering dialogue on pressing security concerns, aligning with its mission to contribute to policy development aimed at ensuring regional peace and stability. As part of CISS-AJK’s ongoing academic initiatives, the talk attracted a significant audience, including students, researchers, academia dignitaries, and civil administration representatives.

Following Dr. Jaspal’s presentation, an engaging question-and-answer session allowed participants to delve deeper into the issues raised in the book, enhancing their understanding through direct engagement with the distinguished scholar.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja expressed gratitude to Dr. Jaspal for his insightful presentation and presented him with a commemorative souvenir. She also extended thanks to all attendees for their contributions, which were instrumental in making the event a resounding success.

Related Topics

India Nuclear Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 hour ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 hour ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

4 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

7 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

21 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

22 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

22 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

23 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan