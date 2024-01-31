(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and President of the Muslim Conference, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan assert that the ongoing Kashmir freedom struggle is deeply rooted in the history of the region.

Speaking on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Sardar Attique emphasizes the need for the implementation of the 1947 British India partition principles to resolve the longstanding issue.

The principle of partition clearly designates Jammu and Kashmir as a part of Pakistan, he said, adding, On this day, observed annually on February 5th, Pakistan and Kashmiris come together to demand their right to self-determination, as promised by the UN.

The dispute created by India is based on false claims and has been rejected by the UN, as evident in the 1948 and 1949 Kashmir rulings, he said.

Sardar Attique appeals to Kashmiris around the world to show their support and solidarity for their cause.

In honor of this day, various events and activities are held, including a solidarity chain formed by people from Pakistan and Kashmir at historic geographic points. Special programs and publications are also released, and in New York, Kashmiri groups will present a memorandum to the UNSC secretariat.

