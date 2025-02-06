ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Mushaal Yaseen Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yaseen Malik Thursday emphasized that Kashmir's struggle for freedom will continue until victory, despite India's attempts to suppress the movement through draconian policies and human rights abuses.

In an Radio Pakistan' current Affair program, she expressed deep concern over the international community's lack of involvement in the Kashmir dispute, stating that Pakistan is the only country actively supporting the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Mushaal emphasized that India's declaration of the Kashmir dispute as its internal matter is contrary to the UN

charter.

She also condemned the Indian government's abrogation of Article 35-A and 370, terming it a clear violation of UN resolutions and international norms.

Mushaal alleged that India has been committing atrocities and human rights violations in the occupied territory for over seven decades, but has failed to suppress the freedom struggle.

She appreciated Pakistan's continued moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people and its efforts to highlight the issue at all international forums.

Mushaal stressed that it is the responsibility of the international community to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and implement UN resolutions in this regard.