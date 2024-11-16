MIRPUR ( AJK ) : Nov 16 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Nov, 2024) Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir’s upper reaches, including Gurez, Tangdar and Gulmarg, received first heavy Snowfall of the season on Saturday, while the plains, including Srinagar valley experienced rainfall, says a report reaching here Saturday night from across the line of control (LoC).

The report revealed that the snowfall has led to the closure of several roads leading to hilly areas, including Gurez and Karnah. "Snow clearance operations have begun to restore connectivity," the report said.

In view of slippery road conditions caused by the ongoing snowfall, traffic police issued an advisory for motorists. The advisory permits only 4X4 vehicles or those equipped with anti-skid chains, with a seating capacity of no more than 10 seats, on specific hilly roads, according to the report.

These include Tangmarg-Gulmarg, Mughal Road, Zojila, Sinthon, Gurez-Bandipora, Pahalgam-Chandanwari, Kupwara-Karnah, and Kupwara-Machil.

"Weather is expected to remain generally dry between November 17 and 23 in the top mountainous occupied Jammu Kashmir state with isolated light rain or snow on November 24," the report said.

"Travelers have been advised to plan trips accordingly due to possible disruptions in surface transportation over passes like Zojila, Razdan, Sadhna, Sinthan, and Mughal Road, in the IIOJK State" it added.