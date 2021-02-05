Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Friday said that Kashmir issue has become an international issue and the voice of Kashmiris could not be suppressed now

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Friday said that Kashmir issue has become an international issue and the voice of Kashmiris could not be suppressed now.

While addressing at various ceremonies and in his Kashmir Solidarity Day message, Zain Qureshi said that the Kashmir issue brought under discussion two times at security council after 65 years due to efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government.

He said that February 5 is the day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in their struggle of freedom and their sacrifices.

He said that increasing human rights violations and atrocities of India into the valley has exposed it's face before the world and voices were raising from across the world against unconstitutional steps of India.

Zain said that incumbent Indian government was not only doing brutalities on Kashmiris rather it had created difficulties for minorities living into India.

He said that the time has come that Human Rights organizations of United Nation, democratic countries and organizations took initiative to resolve the Kashmir issue according per UN resolutions and desires of Kashmiris.

While addressing ceremonies at various UCs of NA-157 constituency, Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi said that the incumbent government will complete its constitutional tenure. He said that the opposition wanted to save from accountability on the name of protest.

He said that journey of progress will continue.

He reviewed the ongoing uplift work at his constituency and directed to complete all the projects transparently and timely.