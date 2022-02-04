UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day will observe in Larkana Region

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Saturday in a befitting manner throughout the Larkana and Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmre districts of Larkana division.

          A number of local and regional newspapers have decided to bring out special editions to mark the occasion. The Radio Pakistan Larkana will also telecast special programmes.

        The day will dawn with special prayers in the Mosques after Namaz-e-Fajr, with offering of Fateha for the martyrs of Kashmir.

        In connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the District Administration will also arrange different programmes.        In Larkana, the main procession will be taken-out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana at 10.00 a.m. The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio along-with Director school Education Larkana, and other officers of various nation building departments will lead the procession.

           Elected Representatives, representatives from NGOs, prominent citizens, teachers and students including peoples from various walks of life will participate in the procession.

             Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio had appealed before the citizens to participate in the Kashmir day rally.

           A Photo exhibition will also be arranged at Government Pilot Higher Secondary School, Larkana. The debates and speeches will also be held at various schools and Colleges in the District.

           The Administrators of Municipal Committees and Town committees of Ratodero, Bakrani, Dokri, Kamber, Shahdadkot, Mirokhan, Warah and Nasirabad will also lead the procession in their respective areas to mark the Kashmir Day.

           The posters /banners containing the slogans indicating commitment to the cause of Kashmir will also be displayed throughout the Larkana and Shahdadkot districts.

           The Municipal Officers, Local government officials and officials of the Union committees and union councils of the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts will also lead the procession/rallies/walks at union council level in this regard.

