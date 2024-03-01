Kashmor Police Recovers 3 Hostages: DIG
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 09:44 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Kashmore Police and Rangers conducted a joint operation and recovered three hostages including a policeman who was kidnapped 10 days ago.
In this context, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab said that on February 28, armed criminals attacked the police picket in Mayani, Badani police station and kidnapped police officer Asghar Ali Chachar on resistance.
In addition, 10 days ago, two persons, Wahid Ali son of Shah Mohammad Chandio and Dadan son of Arbab Ali were abducted by bandits after demanding marriage certificate, Kashmore Police and Rangers conducted an operation in Haji Khan Shar Police Station and recovered the three hostages including police personnel.
He said that an intelligence-based operation is underway by the police and Rangers in the slums of Shikarpur districts of Kashmir.
