Kashmore Celebrates Independence Day With Joy & Patriotism
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 06:32 PM
A grand Independence Day celebration was held at Village Kheho Khan Bahlkani in Union Council Kajli, District Kashmore on Friday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A grand Independence Day celebration was held at Village Kheho Khan Bahlkani in Union Council Kajli, District Kashmore on Friday. The event was organized under the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) supported Integrated Financial Services for Livelihoods (IFL) Program implemented by Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO).
Assistant Commissioner Syed Ali Raza Shah was the chief guest, who praised the sacrifices of the nation's heroes and emphasized the importance of unity and national pride. The ceremony was attended by community women, youngsters, children, and the SRSO team.
The event featured a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate Pakistan's independence, tree distribution to promote environmental awareness, and national flag distribution to foster patriotism among the locals. Speakers highlighted the significance of unity, peace, and progress in the country's development.
The community expressed gratitude to SRSO, PPAF, and the Government of Pakistan for organizing the celebration, which served as a reminder of the nation's struggles and achievements. The event concluded with a renewed commitment to work towards a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points
Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in October, 27 countries invited
DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
LCCI happy over pro-business amendments to Finance Act 2025
Pakistani students win two golds, one silver at Asian Science Camp 2025; made hi ..
Rupee gains 09 paisa against US Dollar
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment
Pakistan-Iran ties strengthened after President Pezeshkian's state visit amidst ..
Workers' remittances record $3.2b inflow in July 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tributes paid to Nelson Mandela’s legacy of justice, unity & peace at Int'l day25 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for foiling terrorist infiltration at Pak-Afghan Border25 minutes ago
-
UAJK extends admission deadline, revised schedule issued25 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 10 criminals25 minutes ago
-
New SSP Investigation takes charge of office25 minutes ago
-
Tarar slams Indian media, calls for unified response to misinformation35 minutes ago
-
Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in October, 27 countries invited5 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court to hear public complaints35 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 3000kg counterfeit tea leaves35 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for Independence Day, Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain discussed45 minutes ago
-
DC reviews fencing work at Lal Sohanra National Park55 minutes ago
-
67th Martyrdom Anniversary of Major Tufail Shaheed observed55 minutes ago