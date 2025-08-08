Open Menu

Kashmore Celebrates Independence Day With Joy & Patriotism

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 06:32 PM

Kashmore Celebrates Independence Day with Joy & Patriotism

A grand Independence Day celebration was held at Village Kheho Khan Bahlkani in Union Council Kajli, District Kashmore on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A grand Independence Day celebration was held at Village Kheho Khan Bahlkani in Union Council Kajli, District Kashmore on Friday. The event was organized under the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) supported Integrated Financial Services for Livelihoods (IFL) Program implemented by Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO).

Assistant Commissioner Syed Ali Raza Shah was the chief guest, who praised the sacrifices of the nation's heroes and emphasized the importance of unity and national pride. The ceremony was attended by community women, youngsters, children, and the SRSO team.

The event featured a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate Pakistan's independence, tree distribution to promote environmental awareness, and national flag distribution to foster patriotism among the locals. Speakers highlighted the significance of unity, peace, and progress in the country's development.

The community expressed gratitude to SRSO, PPAF, and the Government of Pakistan for organizing the celebration, which served as a reminder of the nation's struggles and achievements. The event concluded with a renewed commitment to work towards a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan.

