Kashmore Police Arrest Two Wanted Criminals

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:44 PM

The Kashmore police have arrested two injured criminals and recovered weapons from their possession after a police encounter at Azeem Phattak in Kashmore while their two accomplices managed to escape

The Kashmore police have arrested two injured criminals and recovered weapons from their possession after a police encounter at Azeem Phattak in Kashmore while their two accomplices managed to escape.

SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot, Syed Asad Raza Shah on Tuesday said the arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases and four more suspects were arrested, who were allegedly involved in kidnapping of truck cleaners, identified as of Zohaib Pathan and Firdous Pathan.

He said the operation in a Gharhi Taigho was launched to release the abducted persons.

The police shifted the criminals, identified as of Dili Khan and Ali Gul Mazarai, to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

