Kashmore Police Foils Kidnapping Attempt, Rescue Resident Of Sadikabad
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) In a successful operation, Kashmore Police rescued a resident of Sadiqabad, who was being lured to Kacha area under the pretext of a job offer.
The police action was prompted by technical intelligence, which helped them intercept the victim, Muhammad Shakeel, son of Ejaz Ahmed, before he could be kidnapped.
According to the Kashmore Police on Monday, Shakeel was being enticed to Kacha with promises of employment. However, thanks to timely technical information, Kashmore Police set up a blockade within the limits of Kashmore police station and rescued Shakeel.
The police safely handed over the rescued individual to his heirs.
