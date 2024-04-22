Kashmore Police Recover Mazda Driver From Robbers
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 08:35 PM
The Kashmore police have claimed to recover the kidnapped Mazda driver on Monday who was kidnapped a week ago by dociots
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Kashmore police have claimed to recover the kidnapped Mazda driver on Monday who was kidnapped a week ago by dociots.
DIG Larkana Division Nasir Aftab said, on April 14, Mazda driver Asif Hussain Mohana was kidnapped by dociots from the area of Karampure police station, a resident of Punjab Province of Kot Sultan of Lehya district.
Police started search operation for the driver and recovered him.
DIG Larkana said that it was a great achievement of police jawans and they will be awarded appreciation .
Recent Stories
UK Education delegation visits HEC
One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana
NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran
Open Kachari held in Larkana
Stakeholders must work hard to achieve cotton sowing, production targets
NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs
French Voice singer hospitalised with bullet wound
WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minister
Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote
Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident
CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSCA
Chaos party coming to an end: Azma Bukhari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UK Education delegation visits HEC2 minutes ago
-
One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana6 minutes ago
-
NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran2 minutes ago
-
Open Kachari held in Larkana2 minutes ago
-
UNICEF calls for urgent action to save Pakistan’s children on frontlines of climate change2 minutes ago
-
NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs2 minutes ago
-
WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minister2 minutes ago
-
Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident2 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSCA2 minutes ago
-
Chaos party coming to an end: Azma Bukhari2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to launch Air Ambulance service soon2 minutes ago
-
LHC announces holiday on Tuesday2 minutes ago