Kashmore Police Recover Mazda Driver From Robbers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers

The Kashmore police have claimed to recover the kidnapped Mazda driver on Monday who was kidnapped a week ago by dociots

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Kashmore police have claimed to recover the kidnapped Mazda driver on Monday who was kidnapped a week ago by dociots.

DIG Larkana Division Nasir Aftab said, on April 14, Mazda driver Asif Hussain Mohana was kidnapped by dociots from the area of Karampure police station, a resident of Punjab Province of Kot Sultan of Lehya district.

Police started search operation for the driver and recovered him.

DIG Larkana said that it was a great achievement of police jawans and they will be awarded appreciation .

