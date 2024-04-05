Kashmore Police Recovers Two Hostages From Dacoits
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana division Kashmore Police and Rangers have claimed to recover two hostages while carrying out a joint targeted operation on Friday
DIG Larkana region Nasir Aftab said that on March 28, bandits kidnapped two hostages Munir Ahmed Gujrani and Hamza Ali Gujrani at gunpoint police recovered them. The DIG said that the operation will be continue until all the hostages are recovered and the bandits are eliminated.
