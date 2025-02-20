Kashmore police rescue two abductees in operation

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nasir Aftab, the series of achievements by Range Police Larkana continued on Thursday.

Under the the Kashmore Police's successful operation, two abductees were safely recovered.

DIG Larkana in his statement said that both recovered individuals were abducted on December 15, 2024, from Link Road Tangwani.

They were successfully recovered today within the limits of Ghouspur Police Station during an intelligence-based operation.

Muhammad Nawaz Phor and Amanullah Phor, have been safely rescued.

It is worth remembering that during the ongoing police operation for the recovery of the abductees, one bandit was killed in a police encounter, while two others were injured.

DIGP Larkana has issued orders for cash rewards and commendations for SSP Kashmore Zubair Nazeer Ahmed Sheikh and his team for the safe recovery of the two abductees.