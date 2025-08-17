Kashmore Police Rescue Two Father-Son Abductees From Being Kidnaping
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Under the strict directives issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Larkana, Nasir Aftab, the Larkana Range Police continues to take exemplary actions on Sunday. Kashmore Police rescued two individuals—a father and son—from an abduction attempt.They were being lured under the pretext of marriage.
Using technical intelligence, Kashmore Police successfully rescued the following individuals from the limits of A-Section Police Station, Kandhkot.
Muhammad Yaqoob, son of Abdul Haq, resident of Lahore. Farhan Salman, son of Muhammad Yaqoob, resident of Lahore.
DiG Larkana appeal to the Public, do not fall for fake calls or messages that lure you into dangerous situations.If you receive calls promising friendship, marriage, jobs, cheap vehicles, livestock, or other scams, immediately inform your local police.
