Kashmore police safely rescue two hostages

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Kashmore Police has recovered two hostages from the dirt area of Karampur Police Picut Jamal police station on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana Nasir Aftab, the Kashmor Police has safely recovered two hostages, Faizullah Mazari and Abdul Khaliq Mazari, who were arrested on 14 December 2024.

They were abducted from Kandhkot area while going to Kacha, on the invitation of his so called 'friends'. The hostages have been rescued safely.