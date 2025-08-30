Kashmore police sent wanted daciot to hell; DIG Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana range Nasir Aftab said in the area, the symbol of terror, bandit Ghulam Farid alias Chhotu Sabzoi, was sent to hell in a police encounter on Saturday.

The Kashmore Police achieved a major successful operation. Last night, the police received information that some robbers were committing a robbery in Gulsheer Mohalla, Kandhkot, in the A-Section police jurisdiction. Upon receiving the information, the In-Charge Assistant Police of Kandhkot, Khalil Laghari, immediately reached the spot with his team. As soon as the robbers saw the police, they opened fire, prompting the police to respond with full force.

In the exchange of fire, the notorious and dangerous bandit Ghulam Farid alias Chhotu Sabzoi, son of Ata Muhammad Sabzoi, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased bandit was wanted by the police in over 20 serious cases, including murder, attempted murder, police encounters, extortion, robbery, kidnapping for ransom, and other heinous crimes.

The DIGP Larkana has issued orders for cash rewards and honors for SSP Kashmore Murad Ghanghro and his team for eliminating the symbol of terror, the bandit.