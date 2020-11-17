UrduPoint.com
Kashmore Rape Victim Girl Is In Critical Condition, Says Doctors

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:31 PM

Kashmore rape victim girl is in critical condition, says Doctors

The doctors say next few are very important for her life and have asked for prayers.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) Alisha, the four-year old victim of gang rape in Kashmore, was in critical condition, said the doctors on Tuesday.

The doctors said they were treating the child-girl but the next few hours were very important for her health and recovery, and asked for prayers for her speedy recovery.

On Nov 12, 2020, a mother and her four-year old child girl was gang-raped in Kashmore.

The woman burst into tear as the child girl said that she was also the victim of gang-rape.

According to the reports, the woman and her daughter were subjected to rape and torture in Kashmore district of Sindh for four days.

The accused also shaved the girl’s head after committing rape with her. The woman who was in search of some work was invited by the accusedto Kashmore for a job. The child baby girl was also subjected to a brutal torture that her intestine just came out from her abdomen. The culprits also pressed her tiny neck in a bid to strangulate her.

However, the main suspect was arrested after a police officer sent his own daughter to the gangster just to trape him.

Later, the police honored the police officer for his honesty and bravery.

