Kashmore Tragedy; ASI Buriro Honored By Sindh Police Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:07 AM

Kashmore tragedy; ASI Buriro honored by Sindh police chief

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Sindh Police Muhammad Bakhsh Buriro, who with the help of his daughter played a key role in the recovery of the minor girl, victim of Kashmore tragedy, was honored in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Sindh Police Muhammad Bakhsh Buriro, who with the help of his daughter played a key role in the recovery of the minor girl, victim of Kashmore tragedy, was honored in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here on Monday.

Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Mehr and other officers accorded a warm welcome to the ASI, M. Bakhsh and his family, on arrival at the CPO.

Buriro was invited as a special guest and he along with his family was brought to the main stage in a beautiful horse cart.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Murtaza Wahab, well known cricketer Yasir Shah and senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he has no words to praise this brave police officer "ASI Buriro". The spirit of serving the humanity and sense of responsibility was still alive in the society in form of ASI Buriro and his family, he observed.

He said that there was a need to form a team of Sindh Police to prevent violence for which the Sindh government would provide full support and assistance.

The Sindh government has announced a cash reward for the ASI Buriro, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the IG Sindh police announced rupees two million reward for brave police officer ASI Buriro.

Appreciating the courage of the daughter of ASI M.Bakhsh Buriro, the IGP Sindh police said that she had told her father not to be emotional at any point till the minor girl was recovered. The history of Sindh police was full of sacrifices, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Kashmore Amjad Sheikh said that the courage and bravery of ASI M. Bakhsh in resolving the case and arrest of the accused was highly commendable.

ASI Muhammad Bakhsh Buriro while presented a brief account of the Kashmore incident and strategy pursued by the police to solve the case.

The ASI said that the officers and youth of Sindh Police should also serve the suffering humanity and should not leave any complainant alone or helpless and should cooperate with them as much as possible.

