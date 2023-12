Kasi hands over wheelchairs other equipment to SPH Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Former Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs and tribal elder of the Kasi tribe, Malik Inayatullah Khan Kasi, has donated five wheelchairs, five stretchers, and ten blood pressure apparatuses to Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta.

He also functionalized the dysfunctional water supply tube well of Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

Managing Director, Trauma Centre, Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta, Dr Arbab Kamran Kasi, expressed his gratitude to Malik Inayatullah Kasi for operationalizing the dysfunctional water supply tube well and donating wheelchairs, stretchers, and blood pressure apparatus to Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta.

