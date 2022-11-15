Kasim, Sulaiman depart for London after visiting Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both the sons of Imran Khan leave for London after spending five days with their father at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2022) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons have returned London from Lahore airport, the latest reports say.

Both Kasim and Sulaiman spent almost five days with their father Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park.

They came to meet their father after he was shot injured during a long march near Wazirabad.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, the senior PTI leader, drove them to the Lahore airport. As Kasim and Sulaiman reached Lahore airport, people gathered around them to make selfies. Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion of their departure.

Earlier, they landed in Lahore on Thursday amid tight.