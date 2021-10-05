Kaskmiri organization to hold rally paying tribute to late Ali Gilani

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir announced to pay homage to veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Gillani on 10th October.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat has said that Syed Ali Shah Gilani was a great revolutionary figure of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He maintained that a rally will be held from Burhan Wani Chowk to pay tribute for the valuable religious services of Syed Ali Gillani besides Kashmir freedom movement and restoration of human values.

He reiterated to continue the mission of Hurriyat leader for the liberation of the occupied state from India.

Ghazali said that the purpose of the rally is to pay homage to Syed Ali Gillani on behalf of the people of the Azad Kashmir for his great, tireless and untiring struggle and to pledge that the mission left by him would continue in any case.

While expressing the sufferings of Syed Ali Gillani, he said that Gillani spent many years in Indian jails and house arrest but did not succumb to Indian army oppression and tyranny.

He said that Syed Ali Gillani had sincere love for the state of Pakistan and continued his efforts for the freedom and right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people till his last breath which is legitimate according to UN resolutions.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali appealed the masses to join the rally on 10th October to pay homage to the revolutionary leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani.