Kasmiris To See Dawn Of Independence Soon: Ijaz Shah

Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Kasmiris to see dawn of independence soon: Ijaz Shah

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday expressed confidence that the people of Kashmir would see the dawn of independence soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday expressed confidence that the people of Kashmir would see the dawn of independence soon.

The minister expressed these views while unveiling the plaque of renaming the previously called Kashmir Highway as "Srinagar Highway." The minister appreciated the efforts of District Administration for successfully organising the events to express solidarity with Kashmiris on first anniversary of India's illegal action of August 5, 2019.

"We cannot win over Kashmir by mere slogans and statements, stronger Pakistan will ensure the resolution of Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people" he added.

He appreciated the Kashmiris for rendering unmatched sacrifices to get freedom from the clutches of Indian armed forces and said Kashmiris have refused to bow down before the atrocities and brutalities being committed by the Indian forces.

He said by changing the status of Kashmir, Modi has lost war in Kashmir.

Ijaz Shah assured the Kashmiris that Pakistani nation would always stand by them and support till their liberation from the occupant forces.

He said that all political, religious and military leadership were united for the Kashmir cause.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working as ambassador of Kashmir. He said that the prime minister would raise the issue of Kashmir at all the international forums in a more effective manner.

Federal Minister Fakhar Imam and Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan also spoke at the occasion.

