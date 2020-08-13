UrduPoint.com
Kasmore Police Busts Inter Provincial Gang Of Car Thieves

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Kasmore police busts inter provincial gang of car thieves

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Kashmore police on Thursday have busted an inter-provincial gang of car thieves and recovered 25 motorcycles from their possession. The alleged car thieves identified as of Sadiq Mazari, Javed Domki and two others were involved in motorcycle theft mainly from the city and would later sell them in adjoining areas of district Dera Bugti.

According to SSP Kashmore Asad Raza, the police conducted an operation, arrested their entire gang and recovered 25 snatched motorcycles. A ceremony was later held to return the recovered property to the rightful owners.

